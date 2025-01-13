Nordstrom layoffs at 2 stores closing in Massachusetts to impact 300 workers

BRAINTREE - The upcoming closures of Nordstrom department stores at two Massachusetts malls will result in 300 workers losing their jobs.

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act (WARN) notices recently filed with the state show that layoffs are expected to hit 134 employees at the Northshore Mall Nordstrom in Peabody and 166 at its South Shore Plaza location in Braintree. The numbers were first reported by the Boston Business Journal.

Nordstrom closing 2 Massachusetts stores

The Northshore Mall Nordstrom will close on Jan. 31 and the last day for the South Shore Plaza location is March 8.

When asked how many employees might be able to transfer to other Nordstrom stores in Boston, Burlington, Danvers, Framingham, Millbury, Natick and Westwood, the company pointed WBZ-TV to an earlier statement it made about the closures.

"Decisions like this are never easy and we understand the impact they have on our team members," a Nordstrom spokesperson said. "We're committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, which includes supporting those that are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom."

In December, the company was bought and taken private by Nordstrom family members and a Mexican retail group for $6.25 billion. The transaction comes as department stores like Nordstrom come under pressure from discount chains and other competition.

Dick's replacing Nordstrom stores

The Nordstrom locations won't stay empty for long. Dick's House of Sport will move into Nordstrom's spot at the Northshore Mall and revamp the space with climbing walls, batting cages and virtual golf bays.

A more traditional Dick's Sporting Goods is replacing the Nordstrom's store at the South Shore Plaza. Both stores are expected to open in 2026.