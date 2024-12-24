NORAD tracker monitors when Santa is arriving in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Santa Claus is taking flight Tuesday night on Christmas Eve, and children around New England and the world will be watching thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command — known as NORAD.

How to track Santa with NORAD

The organization provides several ways to monitor Santa's Christmas Eve journey. Children can call 1 (877) HI-NORAD, can track him using the NORAD mobile apps, or can visit noradsanta.org for an interactive tracker.

NORAD's David Kang spoke to WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff last year on Christmas Eve. Kang explained how the annual tradition started with a simple mistake.

"It was by happenstance that we tracked Santa," Kang said. "We got a call from a young girl who misdialed and got our operations center at NORAD. As a result one of the colonels on the battle staff picked up the phone and started to indulge as Santa. And as a result, we've been tracking Santa for about 68 years."

Massachusetts awaits Santa's arrival

As Santa prepares to approach the area, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) is ready for his arrival.

MassWildlife and Gov. Maura Healey announced Tuesday that Santa Claus has officially been granted a special permit for his team to fly in the skies above Massachusetts.

"No matter what holidays you celebrate, this is a season of connection and joy," Healey said. "Santa and his reindeer are a beloved part of the magic, and we're thrilled to welcome them back to our skies this Christmas Eve."