"You deserve it": Nobel Prize winner Dr. Drew Weissman calls parents with the happy news

PHILADELPHIA - UPenn School of Medicine professor and Massachusetts native Dr. Drew Weissman was awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine and got to share the big news with his parents.

In video shared by UPenn, Weissman calls his parents and tells them he won the Nobel Prize. "Oh, how fabulous! I don't know what to say, I'm ready to fall on the floor," his overjoyed mother responded. "Congratulations, sweetheart. You're the product of our hearts, Drew. Congratulations and you deserve it."

Weissman grew up in Lexington and graduated from Brandeis University in 1981. He got his M.D. and Ph.D. in Immunology and Microbiology from Boston University in 1987. He and scientist Katalin Karikóshare this year's Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries that enabled the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID that could be used in the future to create other vaccines.