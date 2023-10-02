Massachusetts native Dr. Drew Weissman shares Nobel Prize in medicine

STOCKHOLM - The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded to Massachusetts native Dr. Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó Monday for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, announced the award in Stockholm.

Weissman grew up in Lexington and graduated from Brandeis University in 1981. He graduated from Boston University in 1987 with an M.D. and Ph.D. in Immunology and Microbiology. He's currently a professor in vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Drew Weissman on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Karikó is a professor at Sagan's University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Weissman performed his prizewinning research together with Karikó at Penn.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.