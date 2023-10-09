Claudia Goldin, Harvard University professor, wins Nobel Prize in economics
CAMBRIDGE - Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized Goldin "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes."
Goldin's work illustrates how women's participation in the workforce has evolved in the past 200 years. She has explained how it was not a consistent upward trend, but rather a U-shaped curve that was accelerated by access to the birth control pill.
The award comes with a prize worth about $1 million.
Last week it was announced that Massachusetts native Dr. Drew Weissman was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that helped lead to the development of the COVID vaccine.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.