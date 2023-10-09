Watch CBS News
Local News

Claudia Goldin, Harvard University professor, wins Nobel Prize in economics

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Nobel prize in economics awarded to Harvard professor Claudia Goldin
Nobel prize in economics awarded to Harvard professor Claudia Goldin 00:13

CAMBRIDGE - Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized Goldin "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes."

Goldin's work illustrates how women's participation in the workforce has evolved in the past 200 years. She has explained how it was not a consistent upward trend, but rather a U-shaped curve that was accelerated by access to the birth control pill.

u-curve-claudia-goldin.jpg
The U-shaped curve Johan Jarnestad/The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

The award comes with a prize worth about $1 million. 

Last week it was announced that Massachusetts native Dr. Drew Weissman was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that helped lead to the development of the COVID vaccine.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 6:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.