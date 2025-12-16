Nick Reiner will not be in court today due to medical reasons, attorney says

Nick Reiner, who is being held in connection with the murder of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, will not be in court on Tuesday due to medical reasons, his attorney Alan Jackson said.

Jackson spoke to reporters outside a courthouse in Los Angeles. He said he did not know what his client's medical issue was, but that Nick Reiner will not appear in court before Wednesday.

Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office, also told CBS News Los Angeles on Tuesday that his "understanding" is that Nick Reiner "is a medical miss out today."

Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on Monday and is being held in jail without bail. He was arrested several hours after his parents were found dead in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, police said.

The night before the killings, the Reiners attended a party at Conan O'Brien's during which Rob and Nick Reiner had a brief but loud argument, sources who also attended the party told CBS News.

Police have not released any information about the evidence in the case or what led them to make the arrest.

Rob Reiner was the Emmy-winning star of the sitcom "All in the Family" who went on to direct films including "When Harry Met Sally..." and "The Princess Bride." He was an outspoken liberal activist for decades. Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer, movie producer and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. They had been married for 36 years.

Three months ago, Nick Reiner was photographed with his parents and siblings at the premiere of his father's film "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues."

He had spoken publicly of his struggles with addiction, cycling in and out of treatment facilities with bouts of homelessness in between through his teen years. Rob and Nick Reiner explored — and seemed to improve — their relationship through the making of the 2016 film, "Being Charlie."

Nick Reiner co-wrote and Rob Reiner directed the film about the struggles of an addicted son and a famous father. It was not autobiographical but included several elements of their lives.

"It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had," Rob Reiner told the AP in 2016. "I told Nick while we were making it, I said, 'You know it doesn't matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already.'"

Rob Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work included some of the most memorable and endlessly watchable movies of the 1980s and '90s, including "This is Spinal Tap" and "A Few Good Men."