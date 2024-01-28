Patriots set to name DeMarcus Covington defensive coordinator, according to reports

Jerod Mayo is bringing job titles back to the Patriots' coaching staff

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots appear to have their new defensive coordinator, and it's a familiar face.

According to multiple reports, the team plans to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Albert Breer of the MMQB was first to report the news. According to Breer, the hire should become official early next week.

"New England has called other candidates to tell them they're out," Breer said.

The 34-year-old has been with the Patriots in various roles since 2019.