Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots set to name DeMarcus Covington defensive coordinator, according to reports

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Jerod Mayo is bringing job titles back to the Patriots' coaching staff
Jerod Mayo is bringing job titles back to the Patriots' coaching staff 00:51

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots appear to have their new defensive coordinator, and it's a familiar face.

According to multiple reports, the team plans to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Albert Breer of the MMQB was first to report the news. According to Breer, the hire should become official early next week.

"New England has called other candidates to tell them they're out," Breer said.

The 34-year-old has been with the Patriots in various roles since 2019.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 9:18 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.