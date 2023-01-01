Watch CBS News
NHL donates $300K for new field house for Dorchester youth

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - With the Winter Classic coming to the area on Monday, the NHL announced it will contribute $300,000 to the Martin Richard Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester to help build a new field house.

The donation was announced during the NHL Winter Classic Plaza on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art facility will bring year-round athletics to the neighborhood and is expected to serve more than 50,000 young people.

The new field house will feature different playing courts, a track, a kitchen and a theater. Construction will begin next summer and is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.

