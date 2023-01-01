NHL donates $300K for new field house for Dorchester youth
BOSTON - With the Winter Classic coming to the area on Monday, the NHL announced it will contribute $300,000 to the Martin Richard Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester to help build a new field house.
The donation was announced during the NHL Winter Classic Plaza on Saturday.
The state-of-the-art facility will bring year-round athletics to the neighborhood and is expected to serve more than 50,000 young people.
The new field house will feature different playing courts, a track, a kitchen and a theater. Construction will begin next summer and is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.