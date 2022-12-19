NHL changing orientation of rink for Winter Classic at Fenway Park between Bruins and Penguins

Watch CBS News
BOSTON -- Fenway Park hosted a Winter Classic in 2010, and the ballpark hosted hockey several times for college hockey. When the rink has gone in at the nation's oldest ballpark, it's been placed across the diamond, stretching from first base to third base.

This year, when the Bruins host the Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic on Jan. 2, the rink will be positioned differently.

This time, the rink will run from third base into shallow right field, sitting parallel to the Green Monster.

"In a first for an NHL game at a baseball venue, the traditional first-to-third base rink orientation shifts to one parallel to the fabled Green Monster, the left field wall that ranks among the most recognizable landmarks in sports," the NHL announced. 

The league will also build an "Ice Diamond" directly under the monster, which will host games for local youth teams and various other activities.

"In another nod to the historic venue and the sport that calls Fenway home, an auxiliary rink built behind the NHL rink will become the 'Ice Diamond,' complete with Penguins and Bruins dugouts and a faceoff circle in place of the pitcher's mound," the NHL announced.

