NFL player and Brockton native Aaron Monteiro hosts free football clinic for kids in his hometown

BROCKTON - Washington Commanders offensive lineman and Brockton native Aaron Monteiro hosted a free football clinic for kids in his hometown on Friday.

"You don't need to fall into that stereotype that they have on us in this city," said Monteiro. "You can make something of yourself if you work hard and stay focused on your dreams and your goals."

Close to 100 kids got hands-on lessons from Monteiro and he told WBZ TV he hopes they leave with something more.

"That they feel motivated to whatever their passion is. Even if it's not football. If it's academics, if it's something in tech," said Monteiro.

Monteiro knows more than anyone it's not easy. He was undrafted coming out of college at Boston College and before that, he dealt with the realities of growing up in a tough neighborhood.

"There's a lot of crime, there's a lot of bad things that go on," said Monteiro. "Unfortunately, a lot of kids don't really have the guidance, they don't have the proper mentorship to stay on the right path and they get forced down the wrong path."

He said that's why the football clinic is important to him.

"This is where I grew up, this is the field that I played on. So to come back and give back to my city, is the biggest accomplishment," said Monteiro. "Worth more than any win, any ring, anything I could do."