Next Weather Alert: Scattered snow showers and chilly temps ahead on Tuesday

Next Weather: WBZ evening forecast for January 14
By Alyssa Andrews, Meteorologist

BOSTON - The WBZ Next Weather Team continues the Next Weather Alert for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

tuesdaystorm.jpg
Scattered snow showers may impact the daily commute Tuesday. We anticipate early snow showers getting started before the sun comes up. The snow begins to spread out by 10 a.m.

tuesday10am.jpg
Scattered snow showers prevail into Tuesday afternoon. This may cause slick spots on the roads and reduced visibility for drivers.

tuesday3pm.jpg
Temperatures will remain chilly throughout the week. The jet's position will remain low enough to maintain the frigid conditions.

jetstream.jpg
Our current forecast includes several days in a row where temperatures don't make it above the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

7day.jpg
First published on January 14, 2024 / 8:47 PM EST

