Many Newton parents support the teachers strike, but admit it's been stressful

Most Newton parents side with teachers as strike continues for sixth day

NEWTON - School was closed for a fourth day in Newton Wednesday and the fines are starting to pile up as the city continued negotiations to end the six-day-old teachers strike.

The strike has forced parents to scramble to find child care on a daily basis.

"It's tough, obviously, for all parents cause we work and hopefully, it'll end soon," said one parent.

The West Suburban YMCA is hosting children during the strike but parents are required to sign up in advance.

"I think the school's way better, so she can go every day, see her friends, keep the routine," said parent Samira Santana.

The majority of Newton parents who spoke to WBZ-TV Wednesday said they stand with the teachers, who want a new contract with better wages, especially for teaching assistants, cost of living adjustments and more support staff for children with mental health issues. The teachers have been working without a contract since the start of the school year.

"Definitely agree with them," said Santana. "I think everyone has to fight for what they need and what they deserve, so we just keep waiting and have patience."

"It has been a little stressful but I stand with the teachers," said parent Katie Murphy. "They believe they deserve a fair contract."

However, some parents said there's been some confusing messaging from both sides.

"It's hard to know which side is right and who's being unreasonable and I just hope that it will be resolved soon," said parent Jeff Harris.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and the union has been fined for defying a court order to end the strike. The union now has $75,000 in fines and if they don't stop the strike by Wednesday night and agree to go back to school, they'll be fined $100,000.

"I think the school committee is just waiting to see what effect those fines have and they think that will bring the strike to an end, that they can break us," said Newton Teachers Association (NTA) President Mike Zilles.

Both the NTA and the city said no significant progress was made in negotiations Tuesday.

"To the union, let the thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of our children back into school," said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The NTA said they won't go back into the classrooms until a contract deal is reached.

"How do you negotiate, how do you make progress if you're not offered a counter?" said teacher Ashley Raven.

Negotiations are taking place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.