Frustration mounts as Newton teacher strike continues, schools closed for 10th day

NEWTON - Frustration is boiling over as Newton schools canceled class for the tenth day because of the ongoing teachers strike.

Newton School Committee Chair Chris Brezski broke down in tears Wednesday night as he reported that no deal was reached to reopen schools.

"There is only one kind of progress that matters right now," Brezski said before walking out of a press conference. "My kids aren't going to school again. This has gone too far. We need our kids back in school and only the union can unilaterally make that decision."

The anger also played out outside the Newton Education Center where angry parents showed up to voice their concerns in dueling rallies with striking teachers.

Newton parents rally after school is canceled for tenth day during teacher strike CBS Boston

The strike now dragging on, leaving kids out of school for 10 days. "I want to go back to school because I miss my school friends, learning, and Bob my teacher," said student Leina Agress.

Right now, both sides say the challenge is closing a $15 million gap on each side's proposal. Union leaders say they presented a new proposal that saves the district $6 million. On Wednesday, negotiations centered on pay raises for paraprofessionals.

"I want to reiterate that it is not my job, it is not the teachers' job to figure out how to balance the mayor's budget," said Newton teacher Ryan Normandin. "The mayor has underfunded the schools for years."

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller says they offered a proposal with raises for all teachers and aides. She says more money can't just appear.

"We can't allocate what doesn't exist and we can't sign a contract on money you can't count on," Mayor Fuller said.

The big question now is how students will make up the lost days of learning. District leaders say there's the potential to cut into April vacation to make up the time.

There is a school committee meeting Thursday night where the district will figure out how to make up for any more missed school days. Anyone is welcome to attend, but public comment will not be allowed.