Newton schools to reopen for first time in more than 2 weeks after 11-day teachers strike

Newton schools to reopen for first time in more than 2 weeks following teachers' strike

NEWTON - Newton schools will be open Monday for the first time in more than two weeks after one of the longest teachers strikes in years in Massachusetts.

More than 97-percent of the teacher's union ratified the new contract late Sunday night. The school committee is expected to formally approve the agreement Wednesday.

About 12,000 Newton students missed eleven days of school because of the strike. February vacation was cancelled and the school year will be extended by seven days, now ending on June 26th.

If any classes need to be cancelled because of snow, those make up days will come out of April vacation.

Teachers will now have a new four-year contract that includes raises, more social workers, higher paid classroom aides, increased paid parental leave and more family sick days.