97% of Newton Teachers Association vote to ratify new contract day before classes resume

Newton Teachers Association votes to ratify new contract day before classes resume
NEWTON - The Newton Teachers Association (NTA) voted to ratify its new contract Sunday night before classes resume in the district on Monday after the teachers went on strike.

Ninety-seven percent of the NTA voted in favor. The new contract increases cost of living raises, salaries for classroom aides and paid family leave.

Students missed 11 days of school during the strike, which they'll make up by giving up their February break. They'll also be adding days in June.

School will be starting one hour late on Monday.

