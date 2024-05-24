Waltham woman denied $10,800 refund for fat loss treatment until WBZ's Call for Action got involved

Waltham woman gets $10,800 refund from med spa with help from WBZ's Call for Action

Waltham woman gets $10,800 refund from med spa with help from WBZ's Call for Action

Waltham woman gets $10,800 refund from med spa with help from WBZ's Call for Action

WALTHAM - The I-Team's Call for Action came to the aid of a Waltham woman who paid thousands for a procedure to help her lose fat. But after the med spa told her the treatment would not give her the results she wanted, she asked for her money back. That's when she found out the contract she signed said it was non-refundable.

CoolSculpting treatment

CoolSculpting is described as a non-invasive fat shrinking treatment. No needles, no anesthesia, and no down time. Deborah Singleton did her research and thought the treatment was exactly what she was looking for.

Deborah tells the I-Team, "I was expecting that my stomach would be smaller. I would look good and maybe feel better about myself."

Deborah Singleton CBS Boston

Recently retired, Deborah went to Ideal Image in Newton where she says staff helped her get a $10,800 loan to pay for the treatment. Deborah says the money was sent directly to Ideal Image. Deborah tells the I-Team it was a lot of money. She planned to pay the loan back using her 401(k).

Not a good candidate for procedure

On the day of her first treatment, Deborah says a nurse told her she would not get the results she was hoping for and would end up with loose flopping skin. Disappointed that she was not a good candidate for the procedure, Deborah went home and later called Ideal Image to get her money back but was told the contract says no refunds. Meaning she would have to use the nearly $11,000 for facials, electrolysis, and other services that she says she had no interest in getting.

That's when Deborah called the I-Team's Call for Action. Within hours after we reached out to the corporate office, the I-Team got an email from media relations that said in part, "While we cannot disclose any detailed personal client information, we can confirm that this issue has been resolved."

A relief for Deborah who is on a fixed income. "You made the call on Thursday and on Friday the loan was resolved. I'm so grateful I can never thank you enough for all that you have done for me... so happy."

Med spas are not heavily regulated by the state. Before signing up for treatments or procedures be sure you understand the cancellation and refund policies.