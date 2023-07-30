Newton community honors murder victim Nancy Hanson with moving vigil

NEWTON - A 54 year-old Newton Mother of three, Nancy Hanson, was allegedly killed by her husband during a domestic violence incident 10 days ago.

Saturday night the community gathered at the Newton YMCA to mourn Nancy's life and raise awareness about the impact of domestic violence.

Nancy and Richard Hanson CBS Boston



"When this tragedy occurred, I was so shocked. I couldn't believe it," says Nancy's fitness student, Tom Gehnan

The horrifying moments were heartbreaking for the town of Newton, which chose to gather Saturday to raise awareness for domestic violence and show support to the Hanson family.

"It was important for us as a community to have a space to come together to comfort each other and to let people know that she was an incredibly dynamic person and very meaningful to all of us," says one of Nancy's loyal fitness students, Diana Rodriguez.

Nancy was a popular fitness instructor known for her encouraging demeanor and as a staple at the Newton YMCA.

"If Nancy was in your space, your space was shinier and sunnier," says Rodriguez.

The Newton community turned out to honor Nancy Hanson on Saturday night. WBZ News



According to the Newton District Court, Nancy and her husband, Richard Hanson, had a troubled past.

The two had been fitness instructors together at the Newton Boston Sports Club before it closed in 2020. Nancy was arrested for kicking her husband that same year.

Then in 2021, Nancy took out a restraining order after Richard threatened her life, and just days before her death, she filed another restraining order accusing her husband of stealing her personal belongings.

"There are a number of excellent programs that offer free and confidential services to people in Newton who have controlling or abusive partners," says one community leader.

The Newton community is hoping to spread a message of love and support honoring Nancy the best way they know how: by moving.

"Nancy would want us to keep moving," says Gehnan.

The community is raising money for Nancy's family, including her children, who are currently in the custody of relatives.