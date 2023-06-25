Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Newburyport

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEWBURYPORT - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Newburyport Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Low Street in the area of Port Plaza. 

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they later died. Police have not yet identified the pedestrian.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. An investigation is underway. 

First published on June 24, 2023 / 10:58 PM

