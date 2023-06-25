Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Newburyport Saturday night, police said.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Low Street in the area of Port Plaza.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they later died. Police have not yet identified the pedestrian.
The driver stayed at the scene, police said. An investigation is underway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.