Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Newburyport

Pedestrian struck and killed on Low Street in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Newburyport Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Low Street in the area of Port Plaza.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they later died. Police have not yet identified the pedestrian.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. An investigation is underway.