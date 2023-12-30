Watch CBS News
Celebrate New Year's Eve in Boston; a full list of First Night celebrations

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Looking for something to do to celebrate the new year in Boston? 

First Night Boston has released their full schedule leading up to midnight and it includes, music, comedians, performers, artists and of course fireworks.

There is fun for all ages. The carousel on the Greenway is offering free rides from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. or take the kids to watch he Skating Club of Boston perform at the Frog Pond. 

Celebrations begin at 11 across Boston.

Church of Christ Scientist


250 Massachusetts Ave.

First Church of Christ, Scientist – The Mother Church Extension

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy free admission to the How Do You See the World? experience + Mapparium globe, a tour of The Mother Church at 1 p.m., and visit the Christian Science Reading Room from 11:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

First Night Organ Concert

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Soul-touching performances from organists upon one of the world's ten largest organs




City Hall Civic Pavilion


1 City Hall Sq. (Entrance Congress St.)

Boston Saxophone Quartet

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Performing with Boston-area students and rising saxophone stars, BSQ is an experienced quartet of talented instrumentalists

The Lied To's

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The Lied To's, made up of musicians Doug Kwartler and Susan Levine will play soulful beats indoors at City Hall Plaza




City Hall Second Floor


1 City Hall Sq. (Entrance near Congress St.)

Arts and Crafts Presented by Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association

1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Arts and crafts for all to enjoy with Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association




Improv Asylum


216 Hanover St.

Improv Asylum

2:00 p.m.- 4:40 p.m.

Three back-to-back audience-interactive and lightning-fast improv shows for the whole family




Boston Common


139 Tremont St.

Frog Pond Skating Spectacular

6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Figure skating show produced by The Skating Club of Boston

City of Boston Family Fireworks

7:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

A spectacular Fireworks display over the Boston Common




City Plaza Main Stage


1 City Hall Sq.

 


 

Sweet Harmony

11:11 a.m. -
11:51 a.m.

Performance and singing dance troupe from Hyde Park

Ava & Cam

12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Live music including Pop, Rock, and Country songs by this impressive duo

Paco's Band

1:00 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Paco and his band performing some of your favorite 50's and 60's hit oldies music

Boston Music Project

2:00 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Creative youth development program highlighting students unleashing their musical creativity

Tristan and Delaney

3:00 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

A performance by Mass-born Delaney and Alabama-born Tristan; two successful smalltown kids who are performing a glimpse into the past

Koliba

4:00 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Bringing together musicians from two continents, Koliba will perform a blend of traditional and modern styles including West African rhythms, Hi Life, Reggae, Ska, Zouk, and more

LIZJE

5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Columbian/American artist drawing inspiration from her diverse cultural background, performing her unique and innovative sound that sets her apart

Maddi Ryan

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Performance by the up and coming singer/songwriter from just North of Boston

Sons of Levin

7:20 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Inspired by classic rock bands, Sons of Levin sings homage to previous great rock and roll acts while delivering their own take on the jam/rock scene

LaQuandra Seymore

8:10 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Performance by Massachusetts native singer and songwriter whose repertoire spans many genres and resonates with many ages.

Guess Method

8:50 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dance-inducing Indie-Funk powerhouse by the group, hailing from the Boston area

Nancia

9:50 p.m. - 10:05 p.m.

Performance by Boston's best R&B artist, including singing, dance, and energy

Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy

10:30 p.m. - 11:10 p.m.

Massachusetts natives, and married couple will perform their own songs together

Sammy Adams

11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Event headliner performance by platinum selling rapper, singer, and songwriter



   

Boston Harbor (Long Warf)


212 Northern Ave.

Boston Harbor Fireworks

12:00 a.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Breathtaking fireworks display over the Boston Harbor, brought to you by Meet Boston.

Riley Rourke

First published on December 30, 2023 / 5:29 PM EST

