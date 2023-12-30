Celebrate New Year's Eve in Boston; a full list of First Night celebrations
BOSTON - Looking for something to do to celebrate the new year in Boston?
First Night Boston has released their full schedule leading up to midnight and it includes, music, comedians, performers, artists and of course fireworks.
There is fun for all ages. The carousel on the Greenway is offering free rides from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. or take the kids to watch he Skating Club of Boston perform at the Frog Pond.
Celebrations begin at 11 across Boston.
Church of Christ Scientist
250 Massachusetts Ave.
First Church of Christ, Scientist – The Mother Church Extension
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Enjoy free admission to the How Do You See the World? experience + Mapparium globe, a tour of The Mother Church at 1 p.m., and visit the Christian Science Reading Room from 11:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Soul-touching performances from organists upon one of the world's ten largest organs
City Hall Civic Pavilion
1 City Hall Sq. (Entrance Congress St.)
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Performing with Boston-area students and rising saxophone stars, BSQ is an experienced quartet of talented instrumentalists
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
The Lied To's, made up of musicians Doug Kwartler and Susan Levine will play soulful beats indoors at City Hall Plaza
City Hall Second Floor
1 City Hall Sq. (Entrance near Congress St.)
Arts and Crafts Presented by Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Arts and crafts for all to enjoy with Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association
Improv Asylum
216 Hanover St.
2:00 p.m.- 4:40 p.m.
Three back-to-back audience-interactive and lightning-fast improv shows for the whole family
Boston Common
139 Tremont St.
6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Figure skating show produced by The Skating Club of Boston
7:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
A spectacular Fireworks display over the Boston Common
City Plaza Main Stage
1 City Hall Sq.
11:11 a.m. -
Performance and singing dance troupe from Hyde Park
12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
Live music including Pop, Rock, and Country songs by this impressive duo
1:00 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.
Paco and his band performing some of your favorite 50's and 60's hit oldies music
2:00 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.
Creative youth development program highlighting students unleashing their musical creativity
3:00 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.
A performance by Mass-born Delaney and Alabama-born Tristan; two successful smalltown kids who are performing a glimpse into the past
4:00 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.
Bringing together musicians from two continents, Koliba will perform a blend of traditional and modern styles including West African rhythms, Hi Life, Reggae, Ska, Zouk, and more
5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
Columbian/American artist drawing inspiration from her diverse cultural background, performing her unique and innovative sound that sets her apart
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Performance by the up and coming singer/songwriter from just North of Boston
7:20 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Inspired by classic rock bands, Sons of Levin sings homage to previous great rock and roll acts while delivering their own take on the jam/rock scene
8:10 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Performance by Massachusetts native singer and songwriter whose repertoire spans many genres and resonates with many ages.
8:50 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Dance-inducing Indie-Funk powerhouse by the group, hailing from the Boston area
9:50 p.m. - 10:05 p.m.
Performance by Boston's best R&B artist, including singing, dance, and energy
10:30 p.m. - 11:10 p.m.
Massachusetts natives, and married couple will perform their own songs together
11:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Event headliner performance by platinum selling rapper, singer, and songwriter
Boston Harbor (Long Warf)
212 Northern Ave.
12:00 a.m. - 12:20 a.m.
Breathtaking fireworks display over the Boston Harbor, brought to you by Meet Boston.
