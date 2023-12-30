Celebrate New Year's Eve in Boston; a full list of First Night celebrations

BOSTON - Looking for something to do to celebrate the new year in Boston?

First Night Boston has released their full schedule leading up to midnight and it includes, music, comedians, performers, artists and of course fireworks.

There is fun for all ages. The carousel on the Greenway is offering free rides from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. or take the kids to watch he Skating Club of Boston perform at the Frog Pond.

Celebrations begin at 11 across Boston.