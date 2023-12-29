Boston First Night festivities to be held on City Hall Plaza

BOSTON -- It's a First Night first in Boston. The New Year's Eve celebration is moving from Copley Plaza to the newly renovated City Hall Plaza.

"Talent is all coming here in the next 48 hours," said TK Skenderian with First Night Boston. "The plan is to move back eventually."

There will be 13 hours of programming and two different fireworks locations. The festivities are on the move because Copley is under construction. The city suggests partygoers take public transit to the plaza as parking is limited. Set up is expected to begin on Saturday, just in time for people to celebrate before attempting their New Year's resolutions.

"I am a student looking for a successful academic Spring, and to meet new friends," said Emmanuellea Wiafe, a local college student.

"I am looking forward to being a better person," said young Remy Clarkson. "I am going to be more nice to the people around me."

Donald Chapelle works on an ice sculpture outside the New England Aquarium CBS Boston

The New England Aquarium is already in the holiday spirit. They unveiled their annual sculpture. This year it is a group of sea lions. The sculptors have been trying to keep it from melting.

"It's like Groundhog Day, I just watched the movie. I get asked the same question for 34 years. 'The weather? What are you going to do?' I can't get out of that day!" said Donald Chapelle one of the sculptors who has been doing icy art for decades.

For the first time, Chappelle is including one of the aquarium trainers into the art. It shows their trainer Rebecca working a session with the sea lions. Chappelle says people are far more difficult to sculpt than animals.

"What we do is form a relationship with them based on trust and respect," said Kristen McMahon, Curator of Pinnipeds and Penguins. "We do a variety of sessions every day with our California sea lions with play and toys."