New video shows what police say is a jewelry theft scam of the elderly in Revere
REVERE - Police in Revere are warning people to be on alert, sharing new video of what they call a jewelry theft scam on the elderly.
In the video, a woman in a car's passenger seat is seen hugging the elderly victim. She then allegedly steals jewelry off the victim and replaces it with fake pieces.
Police said the suspects often work in teams traveling in a car and approach victims in the street or in parking lots, often at supermarkets. They said a common story the suspects use is it's their birthday and they want to give you a piece of jewelry.
A similar incident happened earlier this month in Tyngsboro, where thieves in a Jeep stole a gold necklace off a 77-year-old woman's neck and replaced it with a cheap necklace and a ring. Another similar theft was reported in Lowell.
