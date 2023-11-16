New video shows what police say is a jewelry theft scam of the elderly in Revere

REVERE - Police in Revere are warning people to be on alert, sharing new video of what they call a jewelry theft scam on the elderly.

In the video, a woman in a car's passenger seat is seen hugging the elderly victim. She then allegedly steals jewelry off the victim and replaces it with fake pieces.

The video shows a woman in a car allegedly stealing jewelry from an elderly person in Revere. Revere Police Department

Police said the suspects often work in teams traveling in a car and approach victims in the street or in parking lots, often at supermarkets. They said a common story the suspects use is it's their birthday and they want to give you a piece of jewelry.

A similar incident happened earlier this month in Tyngsboro, where thieves in a Jeep stole a gold necklace off a 77-year-old woman's neck and replaced it with a cheap necklace and a ring. Another similar theft was reported in Lowell.