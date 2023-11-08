Thieves steal necklace from elderly Tyngsboro woman, give her cheap replacement

TYNGSBORO - Tyngsboro police are searching for two people they say robbed a 77-year-old woman of her family heirlooms, a necklace and pendant, while she was out for her daily walk Monday.

Chief Richard Howe says the man and woman, caught on surveillance video in a Jeep Compass, pulled up alongside the woman and suddenly robbed her. "The woman on the passenger side reached out her hand, grabbed the back of her neck and pulled her toward the vehicle. With the other hand ripped a necklace," said Chief Howe.

The woman's son-in-law who doesn't want them identified for their safety, says the necklace and pendant carry a picture of the woman's parents who died at the hands of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia when she was young.

"It is very important for her, this is the last picture of her parents," the son-in-law tells WBZ-TV. On the other side, though not visible, is a picture of her late husband who died of cancer.

According to her son-in-law the thieves strangely gave her a cheap replacement necklace and a ring before taking off. Tyngsboro police call it an unusual scheme and worry it could happen again. "People typically aren't doing this as a one-off, and then not doing it to other people so this is an issue we take seriously," said Chief Howe.

The numerous Ring doorbells in the complex gave police important video of the suspect vehicle, but they can't see a license plate on the Jeep and urge all residents to check their surveillance footage. Police are also checking if a similar incident over the weekend in Lowell is connected, but for now the quiet neighborhood is nervous.

"Nobody feels comfortable, it's kind of a panic thing, " said a neighbor who only gave her first name, Prathyusha.

"It's scary to open the door and come out," said another neighbor Mathevi Bradep.

The woman only hopes she can wear her family legacy once again.