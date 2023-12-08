New video shows crash at Alewife parking garage that injured teenage girl

CAMBRIDGE - New video has been released of a car crashing over the edge of the Alewife parking garage back in February that left a teenage girl injured.

The driver, Sonny Khubchandani, crashed through a concrete barrier and was left hanging over the side of the garage. A piece of the concrete fell through the glass roof and injured a 14-year-old girl.

Last month, Khubchandani was set to be arraigned on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and operating to endanger. Prosecutors then dismissed the charges, saying the case was not a criminal matter, on the condition that Khubchandani receive mental health treatment.