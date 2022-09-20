Watch CBS News
New Orange Line train pulled out of service, one day after shutdown ended

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new Orange Line train was pulled out of service Tuesday night, just one day after the entire line reopened after a 30-day shutdown.

The MBTA says one of the train's doors was not working properly when the northbound train pulled into Downtown Crossing.

Everyone on board the train was told to get off and get on the next train.

At one point, the MBTA reported delays of at least 30 minutes.

Regular service resumed at about 7 p.m.   

The Orange Line shutdown allowed crews to work on dozens of projects that would have taken five years to finish on nights and weekends.

Some of the changes include replacing 14,000 feet of rail, adding 400 rail fasteners, installing track signal upgrades, and eliminating slow zones.  

