New road safety law protecting "vulnerable users" takes effect in Mass.

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new law has taken effect in Massachusetts that aims to protect more people on the roads.

The law requires drivers to provide at least four feet of space between their vehicle and "vulnerable road users."

That includes pedestrians, bicyclists, roadside workers and scooters.

The law was signed by Governor Charlie Baker before he left office earlier this year.  

First published on April 3, 2023 / 8:41 PM

