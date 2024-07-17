New Hampshire storm damage being investigated as possible tornado

MILFORD, N.H. – The National Weather Service is investigating storm damage in two New Hampshire towns as possibly being caused by tornadoes during storms Tuesday night.

National Weather Service teams will be in Milford, a town in southern New Hampshire, and Lyme, located in the central part of the state near the Vermont border. They expect to determine Wednesday afternoon if the damage was caused by a tornado.

A tree toppled onto a home in Milford, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

"Substantial damage" in New Hampshire

Aerial photos from Milford show significant tree damage throughout several neighborhoods. In several cases, trees landed on top of cars or homes.

The Milford Fire Department said there is "substantial damage to individual residences, electrical poles, and some very large trees down in the roadways" in some parts of town.

Dozens of trees could be seen toppled throughout a stretch of land in between homes.

Milford firefighters set up a command post in one of the hardest hit neighborhoods and began working to clear trees. They asked people to avoid the areas in order to let tree crews safely work.

Dozens of trees taken down during a storm in Milford, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

Additional storms possible Wednesday

Eversource said strong thunderstorms knocked out power to about 54,000 customers in New Hampshire on Tuesday. Power has since been restored to nearly all customers in the state.

The company has brought in additional crews with more storms expected Wednesday.

"We've also been preparing for strong thunderstorms expected to cause additional damage this afternoon," Eversource said. "We brought in additional crews this morning to support and expect to have all our customers affected by yesterday's thunderstorms restored before the next round arrive."