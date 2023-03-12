Watch CBS News
New Hampshire speeding driver arrested after chase, foot pursuit

HILL, N.H. – A driver was arrested after a police chase and foot pursuit on Saturday in New Hampshire.

A trooper was monitoring traffic on Route 3A in Hill when a 1985 Chevy pickup truck passed her, allegedly driving 82 mph in a 50 mph zone.

When the trooper tried to stop the driver, later identified as 36-year-old John Carter, he allegedly stopped, did a burnout, and sped off.

John Carter. New Hampshire State Police

The trooper followed Carter through multiple roads in Hill. He eventually crashed into a snowbank and ran off.

After a brief foot pursuit, the trooper arrested Carter on several charges including operating after certification as a habitual offender, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled drug.

Carter is expected to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack Superior Court. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 11:23 AM

