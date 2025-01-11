Police searching for woman who fell through ice at New Hampshire pond

Woman may have fallen through ice at New Hampshire pond, police say

ATKINSON, N.H. – Police are searching for a woman who fell through the ice at a pond in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a person yelling for help at Big Island Pond in Atkinson. First responders from across New Hampshire responded to the scene to assist in the search.

Marine Patrol says that based on an initial investigation, they believe that the woman fell through the ice and drowned. She has not been located.

"I saw the ambulance going out, so I don't know if they had somebody in the ambulance or not," Atkinson resident John Robillard said.

First responders have stopped the search until tomorrow morning.

Neighbors in the area say it is common to see people out on the lake ice fishing, skating, playing ice hockey, or walking.

How to be safe on the ice

Officials warn people to be careful when venturing on open ice in the winter. They say there should be at least six inches of ice for walking and eight to ten inches for snow vehicles. They also say not to drive cars onto the ice.

They recommend being cautious around areas with currents, around the shoreline, and ice that may be honeycombed or dark.

If you fall through the ice, here's what officials say to do:

Swim back to where you fell in

Put both of your arms on the unbroken ice and kick hard with your legs to lift your body out of the water

Carry ice picks around your neck or in a pocket you can reach to help you get out of the ice

Roll away from where you fell in until you are on solid ice.

If you see someone fall into the ice, they recommend calling 911 immediately and never go after someone.

Massachusetts residents falling through ice

Three people were attempting to save a labrador retriever who had run out onto the ice at the Concord River in Bedford on December 23. The dog's owner attempted to rescue the animal before falling in herself, then two people attempting to save the woman fell in after her. Police rescued all three people and the dog, who were okay.

A Danvers woman died after possibly falling through the ice on Christmas Day while walking her beloved dog, Boca. Police and her family believe that she had chased after the dog onto the ice at Wenham Lake in Beverly.

"That's her heart, her soul," said Susan Kasozi. "I don't think she stopped to think as she was chasing him."

Thirty-year-old Owen Kasozi was described as a vibrant and outgoing person by her family.