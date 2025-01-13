Missing cat reunited with New Hampshire family after 700 mile journey

NEW HAMPSHIRE - It was a long-awaited reunion for a family in New Hampshire after their beloved missing cat was found 700 miles away in Michigan.

Crouching Tiger was safely returned home to New Hampshire after eight long months. Humane Society of Huron Valley

Cat reunited with family

The cat, Kumiko, had been missing for eight months, and her family had given up hope. Then, they received a call from the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor, Michigan, about a cat named Crouching Tiger.

"Crouching Tiger came to us as a stray. We never imagined how far she'd traveled from home," the Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

The Humane Society said she was found in a live trap, and they were surprised she was uninjured and at a healthy weight after being lost for so long.

The cat's real name is Kumiko, but the shelter named her Crouching Tiger. Humane Society of Huron Valley

Kumiko was nervous at first but quickly opened up to the staff and revealed herself to be a very sweet cat when she received human attention.

"A little 9 ½ pound furry love!" the Humane Society said.

The cat's family was eager to be reunited and hopped on a plane to bring their pet home from her journey a few days later. The shelter and family are not sure how the cat ended up in Michigan but said, "the happy ending is what matters."

The shelter said that the reunion was thanks to the cat's microchip, which led them to her original adoption center and then to her family. They emphasized that lost pets can be a common occurrence, which is why they recommend microchipping.

"Reuniting lost pets with their families is the happiest thing we do! Sadly, the reunion rate for lost animals has been getting lower and lower over the last few years, and for cats, it's worse than dogs," The Humane Society said to WBZ-TV. "But microchips greatly increase the chances that lost pets will return home."

Somerville cat found at Logan Airport

A Somerville cat was found after a three-week adventure at Logan Airport in August. The Animal Rescue League of Boston said that eight-year-old Harry was found in a parking garage at the airport.

Harry's family is thrilled to be reunited with their furry pal after his adventure. CBS Boston

The rescue said that it was thanks to the cat's microchip that they were able to bring Harry home. But the question remained how the car was able to go from Somerville to Logan Airport.

"He is pretty obsessed with boxes so he may have seen a box in the back of a delivery truck and jumped in and then took a little ride to Logan," Christine Lafleur said.