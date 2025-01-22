NH man who chugged wine during Capitol riot rejects Trump's pardon

SWANSEA - President Donald Trump granted pardons to more than 1,000 Capitol rioters on Monday. WBZ spoke to two men from New England who had different reactions to their names being cleared.

Facing up to five years in prison

Mike St. Pierre of Swansea would be the first to tell you that he regrets his part in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

But he's thankful he's not going to prison under President Trump's pardon to 1,500 rioters who attacked the Capitol, leaving hundreds of officers hurt.

"I never doubted President Trump's pardon. I kind of expected it and I was grateful for it," said Mike St. Pierre. "Some bad things happened that day, nobody can take that away and say, 'no it didn't.' But let's acknowledge that the people who were in jail for J6, they did their time."

The former grocery store owner was facing up to five years in prison and was set to be sentenced on March 14 for hurling the top of a flagpole at a closed door.

"My intention that day was not to engage with police obviously, I was upset with the government, so I was taking my frustration out at the government that's why I threw it when the door was closed," said St. Pierre.

NH man says prison saved his life

But Jason Riddle of Keene, NH says he doesn't want to be pardoned. Riddle admitted he chugged a bottle of wine as he went into the Capitol and stole a book on Senate procedure.

He says he was struggling with alcohol and the 90 days in prison with alcohol treatment saved his life.

"It's a horrible lesson for younger generations," said Riddle. "The things I did on January 6, I did them and a pardon is to not accept that. That's why I'm not going to accept the pardon, I accept reality, I'm keeping my criminal record, thank you, but no thank you."

Since that day, hard lessons have been learned and apologies have been made.

"If I ever had to apologize to anybody for my actions, it would be to Capitol Police officers," said St. Pierre.

"Just thinking of the Capitol Police and their families; this has to be an awful experience," said Riddle.

"Endorsement of political violence"

Some local lawmakers have criticized the pardons.

Representative Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts) said on X:

"Trash everywhere. Doors and windows smashed and breached. Cops viciously attacked. Feces smeared on the walls of our national symbol. I was there on January 6. One of the last people on the House Floor. It was a disgrace. Pardoning the traitors and terrorists who did it is an endorsement of political violence and rioting. This is not what America voted for."