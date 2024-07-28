Boater killed in collision with pontoon on New Hampshire lake

MassDOT worker killed in West Bridgewater and more top stories

TILTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a 17-year-old operating a pontoon boat hit and killed a man in a smaller vessel Sunday morning on Lake Winnisquam.

It happened just before 7 a.m.

According to police, 76-year-old Thomas Mead of Tilton, New Hampshire was operating a scull boat in the area when the pontoon hit him.

The teenager on the pontoon boat pulled Mead aboard his vessel and started to perform CPR.

The 17-year-old continued rescue efforts until firefighters arrived on scene.

Mead was rushed to Concord Hospital's Laconia facility but later died.

New Hampshire State Police said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.