Injured Massachusetts woman rescued from icy New Hampshire mountain

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. – A Massachusetts woman was rescued Saturday after she suffered a serious leg injury while hiking in New Hampshire.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. as the 26-year-old Somerville woman was coming down Welch Mountain in Waterville Valley.

It took about two hours for the first rescuers to reach the woman, who was about 1.3 miles from the trailhead.

The hiker was bundled and carried down the mountain. New Hampshire Fish and Game said that at times the woman had to be belayed with rope due to steep and icy parts of the trail.

Rescuers got the woman to the trailhead by about 4:30 p.m. She was taken by a fellow hiker to Spreare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.

Fish and Game said both hikers were well-prepared for the winter hike and were wearing micro-spike traction devices.