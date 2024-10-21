New Hampshire man who survived EEE, 2 other mosquito viruses has long road to recovery

New Hampshire man recovering from EEE is grateful to be alive

KENSINGTON, NH - Every step Joe Casey takes reminds him of just how far he's come. "I'm 100% better from where I was, people are still amazed that I'm walking again," Casey said.

At some point this summer the 55-year-old from Kensington, New Hampshire got bit by mosquito and became deathly ill. "I fell down in my living room and kind of blacked out. My sons and my mother-in-law got me to the hospital. I was diagnosed with EEE, and they also tested for St. Louis [encephalitis] and West Nile, so I got all three," Casey said.

In the ICU for three weeks

He was in the Exeter Hospital ICU for three weeks and in a coma. "They gave me a trach because I wasn't breathing," Casey said.

"That was around the time the gentleman had actually passed away from Hampstead," Casey said. "Kensington and Hampstead are kind of the centers for EEE because of all the horses and everything we have here."

For weeks his family was unsure he would pull through. "My wife was told by the nurse you better get your kids in here to see him right now, because we're not sure. So, it was pretty scary," he said.

When he got out of the ICU, he says it was like starting over again. "I was incapable of pretty much doing everything. I couldn't walk, talk, comb my hair anything like that. I couldn't get out of bed," he said.

"We were incredibly scared," his wife Kim Casey said. His wife of 24 years was by his side the whole time and is now assisting with his rehab. "To have him walking on his own is amazing, he's worked so hard, and we are really proud of him," Kim Casey said.

"Don't underestimate the size of the villain"

Casey says he still has 10 more weeks of rehab all from a simple mosquito bite which is why he is speaking out now about the dangers of EEE.

"Don't underestimate the size of the villain here," Casey said. "You just have to be ready and be prepared. Taking your kids to the ballpark, or whatever, please douse them with DEET. Douse yourself with DEET and stay alert."

Thankful for community support

The couple is also thankful for the outpouring love, the hospital staff and the community who came together to help raise money online. "We had people dropping off food, we had people praying for us, we had people donating to the GoFundMe page," Kim Casey said. "This community has been fantastic."

Joe still has a long road to recovery but knows he's in a good place. "I'm most grateful for my family, for the support, the love. The Lord for blessing me. Obviously there is a blessing behind this and getting a second chance at life," he said.