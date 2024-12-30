Brookline schools mourn family that died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in New Hampshire

BROOKLINE – The Brookline, Massachusetts school community is mourning four family members who were found dead in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Wakefield, New Hampshire on Christmas.

New Hampshire carbon monoxide poisonings

Matthew Goldstein was an eighth-grade math teacher at Brookline's Edith C. Baker School, superintendent Linus Guillory said on Monday. In addition, his wife Lyla Goldstein graduated from Brookline High School in 1988.

Matthew and Lyla Goldstein were both found dead in their home on Province Lake Road in Wakefield on Christmas. Their daughters, 22-year-old Valerie and 19-year-old Violet, also died.

Investigators were focusing on the home's gas heating system in the days after the deaths.

The Goldstein family died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in New Hampshire. CBS Boston

Brookline schools mourn

"Mr. Goldstein was an exceptional educator who brought passion, kindness, and excellence to his classroom. His dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him," Guillory said.

Guillory described Lyla Goldstein as "a beloved and respected member of her high school class" who is "remembered as a smart, kind and admired classmate."

"Our hearts go out to their extended family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew and loved them. During this immensely difficult time, we will come together as a community to honor their memory and support one another," Guillory said.

A community gathering was held at the Baker School Monday afternoon with clinicians from the Riverside Trauma Center available to meet with families. A virtual session is also being held Monday night.

"As we grieve this heartbreaking loss, let us also remember the love and joy that the Goldstein family brought to those around them. We encourage everyone in our community to reach out for support as needed and to keep the Goldstein family in your thoughts," Guillory said.