'Extreme drought' possible in Massachusetts, with no relief in sight

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - Bye bye heat wave! After the longest heat wave in nearly 10 years (7 days), we finally have some relief Tuesday and Wednesday. While temperatures will still be in the 80s, humidity levels are much lower.

As you can see, by Thursday and Friday the humidity returns, along with highs close to 90. We will also have a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms both days.

So far, the weekend is looking spectacular. . . dry and seasonal.

The drought has emerged as the lead weather story of the summer and unfortunately, I don't think it will be going away any time soon. Most of us missed out on a chance for rain on Monday as the thunderstorms just couldn't get going. What looked like a promising day ended up with just a few drops or nothing at all in many southern New England communities. This could have been a case of "dry begets dry". . . many times when we get into patterns like these it can be hard to squeeze out a drop even on days when the atmosphere seems primed to do so. At this point the ground/topsoil is just so dry it can be hard for storms to find moisture to pull from.

While this current drought is still considered to be "short term," it has quickly risen to concerning levels.

We have grown the water deficit to nearly 8 inches in just 4-and-a-half months. We may see our first "extreme drought" notifications from the drought monitor this week or next (updates come out on Thursdays).

This July couldn't be more different than last. . . you may remember the deluge that was July 2021. In fact, to date, last July had nearly 9 inches MORE rainfall than this July - incredible!

Looking ahead to August and the early fall, it appears that we may be in for more of the same. Long range models are hinting at a fairly persistent ridge for a good portion of the central and eastern sections of the country. . . meaning more heat and more drought. Our best chance at relief, unfortunately, may come from some sort of tropical system down the road.