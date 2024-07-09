New Hampshire Air National Guard commander killed in hit-and-run accident

ROCHESTER, N.H. - Police in Rochester, New Hampshire, said they've identified the driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Police allege Pogorek hit by 81-year-old man

Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Brigadier General John "Pogo" Pogorek, a 57-year-old commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was hit and killed on Crown Point Road in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Police said the Strafford man had pulled over to secure the load on a trailer his Toyota Tundra was hauling. Investigators allege that while he was securing the load, 81-year-old Paul Clement, of Rochester, hit Pogorek with his Toyota Rav 4 and kept driving. Pogorek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was a juvenile, who was uninjured, in the truck at the time of the accident. Police have not said whether charges will be filed.

Pogorek remembered as "exemplary" friend and mentor

"Gen. Pogorek was an exemplary wingman, mentor and friend to many," said New Hampshire Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities. "He served his state and nation with the utmost professionalism and dedication. He will be deeply missed."

Pogorek was an assistant adjutant general for the New Hampshire Air National Guard and was responsible for leading more than 1,300 officers, airmen and civilians at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington, new Hampshire. Pogorek was a pilot and had 6,675 flying hours over 31 years with the U.S. Air Force and New Hampshire Air National Guard. Pogorek is survived by his wife, Whitney Pogorek, and five children.

"On behalf of the entire State of New Hampshire, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Gen. Pogorek," said Governor Chris Sununu. "Gen. Pogorek served his state, country, and community with honor. His commitment and contributions to the Granite State will never be forgotten."