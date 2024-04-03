Here's what a New England Revolution soccer stadium in Everett could look like

Revolution provide first look at potential new soccer stadium

EVERETT – New England Revolution ownership provided the first look at what the team's potential new waterfront home in Everett could look like.

New stadium concept art

The team shared concept renderings of a potential new stadium on the Boston-Everett line. The renderings do not necessarily represent what the stadium would look like.

The Kraft Group, which owns the team, made its case on Beacon Hill on Tuesday.

Minimal parking spots

If built, the stadium would sit on 43 acres along the Mystic River, a short distance from the Encore Casino.

A Memorandum of Agreement with the City of Everett states there would be no more than 75 parking spots at the stadium. Instead, the agreement would require a commitment by the team to study foot traffic between the stadium site and the Sullivan Square MBTA station.

State lawmakers would have to approve the overhaul of a defunct industrial site. The area is currently considered a "designated port area" by the state, which limits what can be built.

Possible community benefits

Right now the Revolution play and practice at Gillette Stadium.

Based on the agreement with the city, there would be community benefits such as a public park and $10 million for housing stabilization. Soccer teams and band programs would also be allowed to use the stadium.