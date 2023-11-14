Is a soccer stadium for the New England Revolution coming to Everett?

EVERETT - Will the New England Revolution be moving closer to Boston? An old power plant in Everett could become the site of a new soccer stadium for the team.

State lawmakers will consider a supplemental budget this week that paves the way for the complex. The property sits on 43 acres of land along the Mystic River near the Encore Casino. The development also includes dining and entertaining venues.

Right now, the area is considered by the state to be a "designated port area," limiting what can be built on the waterfront. An amendment filed Monday in the Senate would remove that designation, "for the purpose of converting the parcel into a professional soccer stadium and a waterfront park."

Since 1996 the Revolution have shared Gillette Stadium in Foxboro with the New England Patriots, which are both owned by Robert Kraft.

According to The Boston Globe, community benefits with the stadium project could include a public park, $10 million for housing stabilization and an agreement to let soccer teams and band programs in Everett use the stadium. But the newspaper notes that environmental groups are opposed to removing the port area designation and have concerns about adding more traffic to what's already a busy location.

It was announced in September that women's professional soccer will be returning to Boston. The city will be home to a National Women's Soccer League team that's set to begin playing in 2026. The owners plan to refurbish White Stadium in Franklin Park.