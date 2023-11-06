Patriots currently own a Top 5 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

FOXBORO -- The losses keep piling up for the New England Patriots, who well to 2-7 on the season Sunday afternoon with a 20-17 home loss to the Washington Commanders.

While the Patriots continue to tumble down the NFL standings, they are at least putting themselves in position to make a high draft pick in 2024. And if you're hoping for a top pick, you'll be rooting against the Pats the rest of the way, because they have some catching up to do with the really bad teams.

At the moment, the Patriots would select fifth in next year's NFL Draft. Here's the top 10 draft order through Week 9:

1. Arizona Cardinals, 1-8

2. Carolina Panthers, 1-7 (pick goes to Chicago Bears)

3. Chicago Bears, 2-7

4. New York Giants, 2-7

5. New England Patriots, 2-7

6. L.A. Rams, 3-6

7. Green Bay Packers, 3-5

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5

9. Denver Broncos, 3-5

10. Tennessee Titans, 3-5

Drafting in the top five would give New England a great chance to address the need for top-end talent at a skill position like quarterback or receiver, though quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are likely going in the top three.

The Patriots currently have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL, with their final eight opponents touting a .556 win percentage. New England will also square off with the New York Giants in Week 12, so the Pats will have ample opportunity to improve their spot in the draft order.

If you aren't a fan of tanking, it's probably going to be a long rest of the season. The Patriots haven't been 2-7 since the 2000 season, when they finished 5-11 and got the sixth overall pick. That selection was used to draft Hall of Famer Richard Seymour.