Patriots fans and Foxboro getting ready to welcome Tom Brady back to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - Tom Brady is set to return to Gillette Stadium Sunday and fans, and Foxboro, are getting ready to welcome him back.

As last-minute construction work got underway outside the stadium on Friday, fans were in the pro shop, buying up Brady gear ahead of Sunday. But for those who live in Foxboro and neighboring towns, they're not so hyped about all the hype..

"There's also the whole traffic and tens of thousands of people that are gonna be around here," said Walpole resident Kyle Laidman.

At Oake Knoll Farms, owner Terri Lawton said they're anticipating some tough weekends ahead with fewer customers as Patriots traffic keeps their customers away.

"The farm was here before the stadium," said Lawton. "People get intimidated by the road blocks, they don't want to go through a road block."

Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said it's all hands on deck and with Gillette's new policy of no longer stopped drivers to collect parking fees in lots along Route One, cars will keep moving.

"Foxboro is a community, it's about 18,000, 18,600, and we turn into a city on game day," said Grace. "We become one of the largest police departments on game day."

One Foxboro resident looking forward to football returning is Chris Johnson. He packs 50 vehicles on his acre lot for about $50 each. And with Brady being honored Sunday, he said that makes for a good pay day.

"I think it's gonna be huge," said Johnson. "When he came back with the Bucs, we were full and we had people moving the cones."

Gillette is introducing a new plan for drivers this season, offering $50 Visa gift cards to anyone who agrees to wait 75 minutes after the game before they leave in hopes of easing traffic. And for those who want to avoid driving altogether, there are $10 Commuter Rail trains heading to Foxboro.