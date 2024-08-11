New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has big week ahead, Jerod Mayo says

FOXBORO – It could be a big week for New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye played only seven snaps in the team's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. With the Eagles coming to Foxboro this week for joint practice and Week 2 of the preseason, head coach Jerod Mayo said Maye has some key work ahead.

When will Drake Maye play more?

Mayo was asked about Maye's usage following Sunday's practice in front of season-ticket holders.

He said this week will be a big one for the team, especially the quarterbacks. New England hosts a joint practice Tuesday with the Eagles, then plays Philadelphia in Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday.

"Yeah, for all the quarterbacks, it's a huge week for those guys to really show development. Drake will play more this week, for sure," Mayo said. "But don't forget, anytime you practice against a team, they'll get a lot of good reps against someone else and based on that, we'll see how they'll play in a game. That's all positions, though."

Patriots coaches impressed by Drake Maye

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt addressed the fans before practice and said Maye has been "impressive" this offseason.

"He's been impressive and done everything we've asked him. He studies really hard and puts the work in," Van Pelt said, as transcribed by ESPN's Mike Reiss. "We've cleaned up his footwork ... the biggest thing I've seen from him is the ability to process quickly. He can go from the first read to the third read very quickly. He sees the field really well."

Mayo was asked about his relationship with Van Pelt, who is in his first year as the team's offensive coordinator.

"Yeah, our relationship has been great. He is the head coach of the offense, and you know, once again, we meet about these things all the time, and sometimes things change," Mayo said. "People want to say, 'Why didn't Drake play this much or that much?' We had a plan and we have a plan for this week as well."