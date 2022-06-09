Watch CBS News
Patriots cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

FOXBORO – The Patriots' mandatory minicamp ended up being slightly shorter than originally planned.

Bill Belichick opted not to hold the third and final practice of the week. Day 3 of minicamp was scheduled to take place Thursday but was canceled.

Players will next be on the practice field on Monday with the latest round of OTAs.

The first two days of minicamp were relatively uneventful. Wide receiver Tre Nixon was among the standouts from the sessions, while Mac Jones was solid by all accounts as well.

All players who had been missing during voluntary offseason sessions were present during the mandatory practices. 

