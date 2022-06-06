Previously missing Patriots expected to participate in mandatory minicamp

Draymond Green: It's up to me to elevate physicality in NBA Finals

BOSTON -- These days, it's not uncommon for players to miss optional organized team activities during the spring. It's not until the mandatory minicamp sessions that some clarity can be found on where a player stands with regard to reporting for work.

And in that department, with minicamp taking place this week in Foxboro, the Patriots are reportedly set to welcome back a number of players who had previously been absent for OTA sessions.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, edge rusher Matthew Judon will be in attendance for the mandatory sessions.

#Patriots edge Matthew Judon is in town and the expectation is that he will be at mandatory mini-camp beginning tomorrow. He has stayed away from the voluntary portion of workouts. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 6, 2022

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn will be in attendance, too, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has chosen not to participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program, is expected to report to Gillette Stadium next week for minicamp, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 4, 2022

And wide receiver N'Keal Harry, whose place on the roster would seem to be in question, will be in attendance as well, according to PFF's Doug Kyed.

#Patriots WR N'Keal Harry, who has not been present for the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program, will be at mandatory minicamp this week, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 6, 2022

By attending minicamp, players avoid facing fines of either $50,000 per day or $40,000 per day, depending on whether or not they're on rookie contracts. So the prospect of skipping mandatory minicamp for any reason is generally not particularly appetizing for most players, regardless of circumstances.