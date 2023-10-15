Malik Cunningham added to Patriots' active roster, reportedly signs 3-year contract

LAS VEGAS – Malik Cunningham flashed in the preseason, but has been on the Patriots practice squad since. That could change going forward.

On Saturday, the Patriots elevated the rookie quarterback out of Louisville to their 53-man roster.

Cunningham played quarterback and wide receiver in the preseason.

In addition to the elevation, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reported that the Patriots signed Cunningham to the active roster with a 3-year contract.

In a separate report over the weekend, Rapaport reported that while Mac Jones is starting on Sunday against the Raiders, he is expected to be on a short leash.