New England Patriots receiver Javon Baker reportedly had off-field "hiccup" during London trip

FOXBORO – New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker has yet to have an impact during his rookie season. According to a new report, Baker's actions off the field may have been one of the reasons he didn't see the field during last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Javon Baker has "hiccup" in London

Last week, veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne implied in an interview with MassLive that the team may have had some players whose priorities were not in the right place while the Patriots were overseas.

"So going out overseas, we have to be locked in. I'm not trying to point nobody out, but it's just we have to focus on what matters. You can go out, but what really matters while we're here?" Bourne said.

It was not clear who Bourne was referring to. But Mike Reiss of ESPN reported on Sunday that Baker had a "hiccup" in London "when it came to following at least one part of the team's itinerary."

First-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about Bourne's comments earlier this week. Mayo denied that any players had problems in London.

"No, there wasn't an issue. I think it was taken out of context. I had a conversation with Bourne, and it was taken out of context. Those guys did a good job traveling and they did a good job adjusting to the time difference," Mayo said before being asked specifically what was taken out of context. "I'm not going to get into that. Like I said at the beginning, our main focus is really just about the Jets."

Who is Javon Baker?

Baker was drafted in the fourth round out of UCF. He made headlines right away with his comments after being selected.

"Just come to the home stadium and bring your popcorn, as I like to tell y'all. Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up. Bring your popcorn," Baker said at the time.

But Patriots fans have yet to need popcorn while watching Baker. As Reiss noted, Baker played six offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in Week 2, did not play on offense in Week 3, and has not played since.

The Patriots play the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.