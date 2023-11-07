Years-long tradition sends Brockton friends to Germany to see New England Patriots play

Brockton friends head to Germany to see New England Patriots and continue 20-year tradition

Brockton friends head to Germany to see New England Patriots and continue 20-year tradition

Brockton friends head to Germany to see New England Patriots and continue 20-year tradition

BROCKTON - Bags were packed and adrenaline was pumping as a group of Patriots fans from Brockton yelled out "Off to Germany!"

This group of friends from Brockton - all die-hard Patriots fans - left for Germany on Tuesday night to watch and support their favorite team take on the Colts overseas.

A group of childhood friends from Brockton headed to Germany to see the New England Patriots play.

"Doesn't matter how the Patriots look, we'll still go to a game," Ildo Darosa said. These childhood friends said it's a 20-year-plus tradition for the group: to go see the Patriots play an away game, no matter how far it takes them away from home.

"Definitely absolutely excited about this trip... Like I said, we've been doing this for over, like, 25 years, and die-hard Pats fans, and even though this year's a little tough - it's a little tough - growing pains, but we're still headed to Germany," Harry Vibert said.

A total of 18 friends met at Logan Airport to travel together. They're leaving early to take in the sights of Germany ahead of the game.

"Another friend of ours who spent some year in the military, he is our tour guide," Antonio Randolph said.

Over the years, they've traveled to many away games. Laughing it up and creating lasting memories. "It's brotherhood. We look forward to it every year for the one big trip," Ildo said.

They book their trip every year the moment the Patriots schedule is released, and they've been looking forward to this Germany trip for months. And even though it's been a disappointing season for the Patriots, they will not let it douse their hopes for a victory and an amazing experience in Germany.

"It's not what we're used to. As he said, it's growing pains. And we just hope we can stack some Ws and maybe look forward to next year," Randolph said.

