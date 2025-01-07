Which Patriots free agents will be back in 2025, and which ones will not?

How did things go south for Jerod Mayo so quickly with the Patriots?

How did things go south for Jerod Mayo so quickly with the Patriots?

How did things go south for Jerod Mayo so quickly with the Patriots?

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots have a lot of business to tend to this offseason. While finding a head coach is the top item on the team's to-do list, the Patriots also have a lot of work to do on the roster for 2025.

After now-former head coach Jerod Mayo promised the team would "burn some cash" last offseason, Eliot Wolf and the Patriots went out and had a lackluster soiree in free agency. They lost out on Calvin Ridley, who signed for more with the Tennessee Titans, and had to settle for KJ Osborn as their big receiver signing. Osborn caught seven passes over seven games and was released midseason.

Tight end Austin Hooper worked out well and running back Antonio Gibson showed some flashes. But offensive linemen Chuks Okorafor (brought in to be the team's starting left tackle) and Nick Leverett were massive busts and were gone in quick fashion. Okorafor left the team after being benched in Week 1 and Leverett was released in mid-October. Those misses played a huge part in New England's dysfunctional offensive line throughout the season.

Wolf's outside additions did not work out in 2024. But he did fairly well at re-signing many of New England's own players, including Mike Onwenu, Hunter Henry, and Kendrick Bourne. Wolf remains in charge of the player personnel department after Mayo's departure -- at least for now -- and will have some decisions to make on several players this offseason. He's got money to spend -- not burn -- as New England has just over $130 million in cap space.

The Patriots have a lot of holes to fill and need talent upgrades all over the roster. A lot of that work will be done with outside free agents, and it's imperative the team has a lot more success on that front than they did a year ago.

But in-house free agents will come first. Teams have exclusive negotiating rights with their own free agents until March 10 at noon, when the NFL's legal tampering window opens. Here's a look at the Patriots that are schedule to hit free agency in 2025.

Patriots Unrestricted Free Agents

QB Jacoby Brissett

DT Daniel Ekuale

RB JaMycal Hasty

S Jaylinn Hawkins

TE Austin Hooper

CB Jonathan Jones

OT Chukwuma Okorafor

K Joey Slye

DL Deatrich Wise

LB Oshane Ximines

There aren't many players on the list that jump out as "must sign," but Deatrich Wise and Jonathan Jones have been cornerstones of the New England defense since the glory days. There are only six players on the roster that have won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, and Wise and Jones are two of them.

Wise was a team captain in 2024, and his five sacks were tied with Keion White for the most on the team. He has made it clear that he wants to return, but with Wise set to turn 31 in the summer, the Patriots may look to get younger along the defensive line.

Jones will turn 32 during next season, and his veteran presence has been important in the secondary. He joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent and won two Super Bowls with the team. He could be brought back for his leadership alone, but the Patriots need to bring in a young corner with more size (Jones is only 5-foot-9) to play opposite Christian Gonzalez.

Daniel Ekuale would be a good depth piece to bring back given the uncertainty around Christian Barmore, who was sidelined for the majority of the season with blood clots. Oshane Ximines had a strong preseason and there was hope he could add to the team's pass rush in 2024, but he played just 14 defensive snaps before a torn ACL ended his season in Week 2.

On offense, Jacoby Brissett was brought in to be bridge and mentor to Drake Maye, and the veteran quarterback filled those roles well. But chances are he'll be looking for a new opportunity this offseason, and the Patriots will likely give Joe Milton a show at being Maye's backup in 2025.

Austin Hooper is an interesting free agent for the Patriots. He turned out to be a solid signing by Wolf and developed a good chemistry with Maye. Hooper and Hunter Henry gave the Patriots a formidable tight-end duo. Hooper's strong season with the Pats (45 catches, 466 yards, three touchdowns) could land him a bigger, multi-year contract this offseason. We'll have to wait and see if that comes from the Patriots.

We'll also see on kicker Joey Slye, who started strong but faded a bit in the second half of the season. He could re-sign with the Patriots, but don't be surprised if the team brings in a younger kicker to create a competition in camp.

Patriots Restricted Free Agents

The Patriots have two RFAs this offseason in linebacker Christian Elliss and guard Lester Cotton. Their contracts have expired with New England and they can negotiate with other teams, but the Patriots can place any number of tenders on them to get draft pick compensation should they depart.

Elliss was trust into a starting role on the defense due to injuries, and he turned in a pretty consistent season with 80 tackles (good for third on the team) and 1.5 sacks. He won't be an every down player with Ja'Whaun Bentley back, but Elliss would be a solid depth piece in 2025.

The Patriots signed Cotton off waivers on Nov. 26, and he could be brought back for depth along the offensive line.

Patriots Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Patriots have five Exclusive Rights Free Agents, which are players with one or two years of experience that can be tendered a one-year, league-minimum contract. They'd become free agents if not tendered.

The players in that boat are corner Alex Austin, center Ben Brown, receiver JaQuae Jackson, offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms. All five players will likely be back, though all will only be depth pieces in 2025.

Austin has shown a good amount of promise in the secondary over the last two seasons, and Pharms played 43 percent of New England's defensive snaps in 2024.

2025 NFL Offseason Dates

Feb. 18: Teams can start using franchise/transition tags

Feb. 24-March 3: NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

March 4: Deadline for teams to use the franchise tag

March 10-12: NFL Free Agency begins

April 7: Offseason Workout Programs begin for teams with new head coaches

April 24-26: NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin

The Patriots season may be over, but WBZ-TV will bring you another episode of Patriots All Access on Friday night at 7 p.m.!