"I'm new to this": Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas baffled by snow brush

Bill Belichick had a lot of nice things to say about the Jets ahead of Week 18

FOXBORO – A snow brush was left at rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas' locker stall ahead of Wednesday's media availability. There was just one problem - the Florida native didn't know what to do with it.

"Honestly, when this was right here, I thought they wanted us to clean up. Someone texted and told us this is a snow scraper, a snow brush. I'm from Florida so I'm new to this for sure," Douglas told Mike Reiss of ESPN.

It could be a snowy Sunday in Foxboro as the Patriots finish their season against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. For some players, it would be something they've yet to experience.

Douglas said he's ready for the potential winter conditions, though he added he has never played in the snow before.

The wide receiver also briefly reflected on his first season in the NFL. Douglas has statistically been the best rookie wide receiver in the Bill Belichick era.

He has hauled in 47 receptions and 548 yards this season. Both set marks for most by a Patriots rookie under Belichick.

"I'm learning as I go. As I go, I'm getting better. I'm working to become one of the greats," Douglas said. "I'm growing as a person. Also, with our team I'm getting closer with the team."