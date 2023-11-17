Watch CBS News
Massachusetts man accused of tying up workers in New Hampshire armed robbery arrested in Texas

By Mike Toole

SALEM, N.H. - Nelson Perez, the Massachusetts man accused of tying up workers in an armed robbery at a check cashing store in New Hampshire, has been arrested in Texas.

Salem, New Hampshire Police said Perez walked into the LoanMax on South Broadway on September 27 with a gun, tied up two employees and took off with cash. Investigators did not say how much was stolen. The entire incident was recorded on surveillance video.

Police said Perez, 58, of Methuen, was tracked down in Katy, Texas Thursday and arrested.

He's now facing several charges including armed robbery and kidnapping. Perez is being held in Texas until he's arraigned and then brought back to New Hampshire.

