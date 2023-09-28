Salem, NH LoanMax employees tied up during armed robbery

SALEM, NH - Police on both sides of the state line are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that left employees tied up inside a Salem, New Hampshire business.

Salem police said a man entered the LoanMax off Route 28 just after noon on Wednesday, tied up employees and robbed the place at gunpoint. The business gives out cash loans on car titles. Surveillance video from a nearby store showed the suspect enter the LoanMax, and seven minutes later he walked out with a backpack in hand.

Police have not disclosed how much, if any, money the suspect got away with. Surveillance images from inside the LoanMax show the suspect wearing a black Bruins ball cap, medical mask, blue sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants. Police said the suspect was a White man in his 50s and 60s and is about 6'2".

Suspect wanted in armed robbery of LoanMax in Salem, NH CBS Boston

Once the suspect allegedly robbed the store, police said he walked to the nearby Rail Trail, a pedestrian walkway that is busy around the noon hour. He headed south toward Methuen.

"I was driving up Route 28 for an errand and I saw a multitude of police cars around the building," said Methuen resident Cheryl Larson. "I knew it happened because the yellow tape was there, but I had no idea what."

Larson said she often uses the Rail Trail around noontime, but her schedule took her out of her normal routine. "Yea I am a little bit weirded out now that I am hearing this because I had no idea anyone came down this path," she said.

Salem police said the suspect was last seen with a gun.

Investigators ask anyone with information or video to give them a call.